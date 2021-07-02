As a result of a confirmed sell-on clause, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has agreed to a European move.
Liverpool have agreed to sell Liam Millar, an academy forward, to Basel for €1.5 million.
According to the ECHO, the Reds have also agreed to a 20% sell-on clause for the 21-year-old, who is set to end a five-year stay at Anfield.
Millar, who was born in Canada, went to England as a 13-year-old with Fulham before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2016.
Since then, he’s gained a lot of senior experience through loans, with two half-season stays at Kilmarnock and one at Charlton Athletic.
In that period, he did make one first-team appearance for Liverpool, beginning a 1-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in February 2020.
Millar made 27 appearances for Charlton in League One last season, attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.
Basel has finally reached an agreement as they attempt to build on their second-place result in the Swiss Super League last season.
The purchase is expected to take longer to complete as the practicalities of arranging a medical during the pandemic are worked out.
However, the two teams have agreed on a fee that will see Millar leave Liverpool this summer.