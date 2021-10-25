As a motorist goes the wrong way along M57, a police officer is brought to the hospital.

After a chase that saw a Ford Kuga driving the wrong way up the M57, a police officer was sent to the hospital.

On Sunday, October 24, Merseyside Police received complaints of a black Ford Kuga being stolen and speeding down the M57.

Officers finally pulled the automobile to a halt at the roundabout near junction two of the M57 at Huyton after several attempts to stop it. This prevented the car from traveling in the wrong direction on the motorway.

Officers discovered a machete, as well as cocaine and cannabis, while investigating the vehicle.

The Kuga’s driver and a police officer were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained during the traffic stop.

Minor injuries were also sustained by two officers and the passenger in the Kuga.

A 26-year-old male from Leigh in Greater Manchester was detained on suspicion of hazardous driving, failing to stop for police, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while banned, possession of a bladed article, drug driving, and possession of Class A and B substances.

A 24-year-old Leigh woman was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, and possession of class B drugs as a passenger in the automobile.

Both have been apprehended and will be interrogated by police.

“The event in Knowsley yesterday is a perfect example of the lengths to which we at Merseyside Police would go in order to keep the public safe,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden said.

“A very serious incident would have been nearly unavoidable if the stolen car had been permitted to continue along the highway.” A tragedy was averted, and road users were kept safe, thanks to the bravery and dedication of our cops.’

“I’d want to express my gratitude to all of our officers who were involved, and I wish them a speedy recovery from the injuries they incurred while performing their jobs.”

“Thanks to the quick response of our officers, we have detained two persons and prevented a dangerous weapon and drugs from inflicting harm in our communities,” Matrix Operations Inspector Mark Worrall said.

