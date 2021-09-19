As a message to Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk is graded after Liverpool reaches a milestone.

This is your September 19 Liverpool evening digest.

After attaining a milestone, the significance of Van Dijk is assessed.

Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool centre-back, hit a huge milestone on Saturday as he made his 100th Premier League appearance for the Reds.

“Is this Virgil’s 100th appearance in the Premier League?” After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp remarked. “To be honest, I missed maybe 30 from previous season, but that’s alright; it’s a good number.”

“The Reds have scored 226 goals in that time and surrendered 79, averaging 2.44 points per game,” Ian Doyle writes of the Dutchman’s effect in the first 100 games.

Salah’s skill is admired by fans.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace isn’t used to facing high-level offensive talent like Mohamed Salah in one-on-one confrontations.

That was clear in one moment on Saturday, when Salah made the Ivory Coast international seem a little silly.

Salah dipped back and forth with the ball inside his own penalty area, leaving Zaha flailing and Reds fans ecstatic. Liverpool’s Egyptian King appears to be capable of exerting influence in both boxes.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool fan ratings Mohamed Salah has a rating of 8.7 out of ten.

The King of Egypt

8.5 Alisson Becker

Samba is a program that helps you save money.

Sadio Mane has a rating of 8.2 out of ten.

Stormer at the Palace

Van Dijk, Virgil 7.8 –

Dutch from the upper crust

7.7 Naby Keita

Good volleyball.

7.7 James Milner

Never comes to an end

7.5 Jordan Henderson

The example of the captain

7.5 Kostas Tsimikas

I had the opponents cornered.

Fabinho (7.5) Fabinho (7.5) Fabinho (7.5) Fabinho

maestro in the midfield

Ibrahima Konate has a rating of 7.2.

Making a winning debut

Curtis Jones has a 6.7 rating.

Encouragement in the form of a cameo

6.2 Diogo Jota

Let’s forget about the missed opportunity.

LeBron’s admiration for the Reds’ combo

While Salah’s moment was appreciated, fans were clearly pleased with the forward’s and his long-time attacking teammate Sadio Mane’s goal-scoring form.

The same can be said for LeBron James, one of the Reds’ most famous fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball player rushed to social media to thank Mane and Salah for scoring the first and second goals of the day, respectively, before Naby Keita iced the game in a 3-0 victory.

