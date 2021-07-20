As a man takes out a knife, armed cops are stuck in a two-hour standoff.

After a man was observed with a knife, armed police officers engaged in a nearly two-hour standoff.

Around 16 police cars arrived on Clifton Road in Southport yesterday, according to witnesses, after the guy allegedly threatened to harm himself.

At around 3.50 p.m., police were dispatched to the scene, with armed policemen and a negotiator on the scene, as well as paramedics.

A 45-year-old man from Southport was arrested and questioned almost two hours later on suspicion of affray.

“At around 3.50pm we were called to a home on Clifton Road following complaints a man was in possession of a knife and threatening to kill himself,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At the scene, armed officers and a negotiator, as well as other emergency services, were there.

“A 45-year-old male from Southport was arrested on suspicion of affray at around 5.40 p.m.

“He was taken to a police station to be interrogated.

“We appreciate the patience of the community while the event was investigated.”