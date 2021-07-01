As a Liverpool family is turned away from the campsite, Scousers say, “This is discrimination.”

ECHO readers have backed a father who claims his three-year-old son was left in tears when they were denied admittance to a festival and campground because they were from Liverpool.

Peter Jordan of Walton had intended to take his family to Northampton’s Billing Off Road Show.

He drove more than 150 miles to attend the annual off-road car show, which attracts thousands of Land Rover and car aficionados.

Visitors can stay at the onsite campsite while watching automobiles compete in a variety of off-road courses and displays.

Peter claims that despite paying for a ticket and a camping pitch, he was denied admittance to the Billing Road Show because he was a “Scouser.”

After being denied entrance, he stated his son “cry all weekend” and that he met other Liverpool families who were also turned away at a nearby venue.

The Billing Off Road Show did not respond to a request for comment.

ECHO readers have criticized the decision, with many agreeing that they have faced similar discrimination in the past because they are Merseyside residents.

Jayne Cavanagh expressed her thoughts as follows: “I was in the Lakes for a job interview about 20 years ago and was waiting at the railway station to return home when I was detained by plain clothes cops.

“There had been a robbery nearby, and others had said I had a Liverpool accent, which made me feel quite threatened. I was a young girl living alone.”

According to Ann Madden, “Despite the fact that I left Liverpool in 1986, I still have a Liverpool accent.

“More recently, I’ve had more people tell me how much they enjoy the dialect and the city.

“If someone says anything like,’mind your car,’ I just look bored and respond, ‘yeah.’”

Dickie Bird expressed his thoughts as follows: “I’m currently based in the south.

“They still think it’s humorous to say,” says the narrator “and you believe you’re going to nick their automobile wheels.

“The majority of them are usually oblivious ********* who believe I like them.”

