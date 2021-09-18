As a flame rips through the structure, employees flee the flaming chippy.

Last night, a fire swept through a popular chippy, forcing the evacuation of personnel and the dispatching of multiple fire engines to the area.

On Friday, September 17, about 6.45 p.m., a fire broke out in the kitchen of Aughton Chippy on Moss Delph Lane in Aughton.

As four fire engines battled the blaze, it is thought that all employees were safely evacuated.

They are still closed, according to Aughton Chippy’s website, with the amount of the damage unknown.

Calda Bullock, proprietor of OFSTED-accredited childminders Calda’s childminders in Aughton, told The Washington Newsday, “The first thing I noticed was the roaring smoke over the top of the stores, and then as my car reached Delph businesses, I could see the fire engines were already there, thankfully.”

“I could see the employees were well away from the flames and had managed to flee.

“The frying oil and the water from the hoses undoubtedly generated a lot of smoke.”

“I didnâ€TMt see much actually only fire trucks passing past and it became quite smelly,” a local neighbor told The Washington Newsday.

“I noticed two engines as I peered out the window.

“When I went to collect my phone, four engines and a senior firefighter were there. There were five engines, according to [my]neighbor.

“There was a great deal of smoke.”

“At 18:47 on September 17, three fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale, assisted by one fire engine from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, attended a commercial building fire on Moss Delph Lane, Aughton,” a spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue told LancsLive at the time.

“The incident occurred in a business property’s kitchen. To put out the fire, firefighters employed four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit.”