As a European Super League point is made to Boris Johnson, Gary Lineker breaks a two-year silent.

Boris Johnson’s claim that the failing European Super League was’seen off’ by Britain with the help of Brexit has been slammed by Gary Lineker.

The contentious concept, which involved Liverpool and 11 of Europe’s biggest clubs and was made public in April, was shattered in less than 48 hours amid massive outcry from fans, analysts, players, and managers alike.

At the time, the prime minister vowed to take action against the ESL, which included Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

After being scrutinized for their acts, clubs began to back down one by one, however Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid have yet to openly denounce the proposal.

Johnson said today at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester that the benefits of Brexit have aided in’seeing off’ the ESL.

This comment was met with disapproval, prompting Lineker to respond forcefully to the charge.

“I haven’t tweeted about Brexit in two years,” the Match of the Day host added, “but this is so fraudulent it needs to be called out.”

“Football fans and lovers of the game in this nation, not politicians or Brexit, saw off the European Super League.”

The Super League sanctions levied on the six English clubs, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, have been suspended, according to UEFA.

The governing body of European football also ruled judicial proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus – the three clubs that refused to abandon the program – ‘null and void.’

Despite discontinuing legal action, UEFA has cautioned that the Super League still poses a “ongoing existential danger to the foundations and future of European football.”