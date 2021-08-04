As a cocaine scheme is discovered, a brother joins his murdering sibling in prison.

After the couple dominated cocaine supply in Southport, a brother has joined his murdering sibling in prison.

As part of the ‘High Parkers Gang,’ Notorious James and Jordan Gelling, dubbed ‘Brothers Grim,’ flooded the area with cocaine and cannabis between June 2018 and October 2020.

James Gelling, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday for his role in the conspiracy, which he co-led with Nathan Ball, who was sentenced to 12 years.

James Gelling killed a father-of-two on his way home after Liverpool’s Champions League final victory in June 2019. He was a key member of the group and manned graft phones.

After watching Liverpool’s success, James Gelling, of Hampton Road, Southport, was part of a gang of seven who attacked Ventsislav Marginov, 51.

He struck Mr Marginov with a deadly blow, fracturing his skull and causing his death on June 4.

James Gelling was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, but he has now been re-incarcerated for his role in the drugs ring that sold ‘Cookie dawg’ and ‘Dam Critical Haze.’

Jordan Gelling, his brother, was ordered to join him yesterday after a judge heard he was a “trusted lieutenant” in the two-year conspiracy.

At Liverpool Crown Court, he was sentenced to prison alongside five other gang members.

Jordan Gelling had a “major role inside the organization with both operational and management roles throughout the supply chain,” according to prosecutor Zillah Williams, and had “engaged others through pressure and intimidation.”

Jordan Gelling and co-accused Kieran Bradshaw were apprehended at the flat of a vulnerable man they had ‘Cuckooed’ in January 2019.

Officers seized Jordan Gelling’s graft phone with the “cocaine line” on which they discovered a video of him “arguing with his girlfriend in which she argues the “graft phone and them people” are the most important things to him” and she “threatens to get him kicked off the phone.”

He was also arrested on October 18, 2019, after police stopped a car he was driving and discovered “four wraps of cannabis under his boxer shorts” as well as two phones.

