‘As a child, I was sexually abused,’ says the author. Clare Crawley, star of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Opens Up About Childhood Trauma

Clare Crawley has admitted to having been sexually abused as a youngster.

Her childhood trauma, according to the “Bachelorette” star, had an influence on her mental health and adult relationships.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a pink t-shirt with a lengthy statement describing the situation.

“Self-love is the act of speaking out for yourself. So here’s my contribution,” she wrote. “As a sexually abused child, I spent my early adult years in bad relationships, feeling unworthy of the good ones. It was a vicious cycle, because the more men I chose who treated me badly, the more I believed I wasn’t good enough.”

She also revealed that she has breast implants.

“Now it’s time to put the breast implants in. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to receiving them,” she added. “However, the truth is that the money would have been better spent on counseling to help repair my broken heart. In the end, I had to spend the money on therapy.”

Crawley describes herself as a “woman who has learnt to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth, and will fight for herself no matter what” and claims she is much happier now.

She said, “I’ve learnt the toxicity that these implants may cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine.” “So I’m breaking away from something that no longer serves me… neither my heart nor my health.”

The TV star announced to her admirers that she will be having surgery soon. “Surgery is scheduled for this week! We’re going back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and deserving in her own right,” she added.

Crawley and Dale Moss celebrated their one-year anniversary on the same day.

In January, the couple split up, but in March, they reconciled.

“They’re still working on some challenges they need to overcome, but they don’t make it public,” a source told a US magazine earlier this month. “When it comes to their problems, they’re more private. The good news is that they’re happy together and taking advantage of their new status as an engaged pair. They adore one other and look out for each other.”

The reality TV star is currently a co-host of the television show “Entertainment Tonight.”