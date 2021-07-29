As a car accident, a man’s phone is stolen after he pulls over.

Following a car accident, a man’s phone was stolen from the top of his boot.

On Friday, July 16, at around 7 p.m., a man was engaged in a damage-only collision near Haydock Island on the East Lancashire Road.

Merseyside Police stated the victim’s phone was stolen from the top of his boot near the Shell Garage after that.

The force now wants to talk with the individual photographed, who they feel may have information that will help with the investigation into the St Helens incident.

Constable Alexa Collins also requested people to contact her in order to assist in the search for the perpetrator and “bring them to justice.”

Merseyside Police issued a statement today saying, “We’re sharing the photograph of a guy who may have information following an accident and theft in Haydock on Friday 16 July.”

“A guy was involved in a damage-only collision at Haydock Island on the East Lancashire Road at around 7 p.m. The victim’s phone was stolen from the top of his boot at the Shell Garage after the collision.”

“We believe the individual shown may have information that might help us with our investigations,” said Constable Alexa Collins. “If you know who he is, please let us know.”

“Whether you contact us directly or anonymously, we urge you to get in touch to assist us in locating the perpetrator and bringing them to justice.

“Follow us on Twitter @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000496525.”