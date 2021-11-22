As a £2.4 million conundrum arises, Jurgen Klopp mulls over a rare Mohamed Salah choice.

With a convincing win over Arsenal on Saturday, Liverpool reclaimed third place in the Premier League table.

The Reds thrashed the Gunners 4-0 at Anfield, with goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool face Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, having already qualified for the knockout stages as group champions with two games remaining.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

While each Champions League group stage victory is worth around £2.4 million, Klopp will undoubtedly rotate his resources between now and the New Year due to his busy schedule.

Caoimhin Kelleher might replace first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with Adrian as a backup option.

Because Joe Gomez is still out with a calf injury, Ibrahima Konate and Nat Phillips are the only center-back options for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Unless Andy Robertson recovers his fitness, Kostas Tsimikas will likely start at left-back this weekend, with teenager Owen Beck on the bench.

If Neco Williams is fit, he might fight Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot, with Conor Bradley another youngster on the verge of breaking into the first team.

Klopp has few senior midfield options with James Milner and Naby Keita doubtful, as well as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott sidelined.

Jordan Henderson, who came off the bench against Arsenal, is the most likely replacement, while Tyler Morton will be hoping to develop on his Premier League debut.

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all expected to be asked to return.

Due to injury concerns for Diogo Jota and an illness for Divock Origi, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino may not be the only one missing on Wednesday.

Takumi Minamino is nearly guaranteed to start, although, as with the midfield, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may be forced to play.

Kaide Gordon, a product of the academy, is ineligible for the Champions League group stages.