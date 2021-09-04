Arturo Vidal called Everton midfielder Richarlison a “clown” in an altered Instagram picture.

Everton forward Richarlison has been dubbed a “clown” for mocking Chile after their World Cup qualifying loss to Brazil.

As the pair’s dispute since the Copa America continues, Arturo Vidal shared a modified photo of Richarlison with a clown emoji covering his face.

In the summer, Brazil knocked Chile out of the competition before losing on penalties to Argentina.

According to MailOnline, Vidal stated on Instagram after the July loss, “See us in Chile but without help,” implying that Brazil needed officials’ support to beat them but would not have the same luck in the World Cup qualifier.

The Inter Milan midfielder’s words resurfaced on Friday after Brazil defeated Chile for the second time, this time in World Cup qualification, thanks to Everton Ribeiro’s goal.

Richarlison responded on the post, 'Se busca,' which basically translates to 'wanted.'

“And this clown who knows him?” Vidal asked, holding up the modified photograph.

Richarlison did not play in the game since Brazil agreed to rescind his international call-up after the Everton number seven won gold at the Olympics in Tokyo after competing in the Copa America.

The Blues avoided a FIFA referral as the Brazilian FA stated that the decision was based on their solid working relationship with the Toffees.

After starting the first three games of the season, the attacker will be able to relax ahead of the Blues’ Premier League showdown with Burnley.

Richarlison started and scored in the 3-1 opening day triumph over Southampton a week after competing at the Games, before going on to play for Leeds and Brighton.