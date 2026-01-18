Wordle Players Struggle With Unpredictable ‘Sumac’ Puzzle

Challenging Botanical Word Leaves Many Guessing

Wordle players were caught off guard on January 18, 2026, as they faced an unexpectedly tough puzzle. Wordle #1674 stumped many with its five-letter answer, “SUMAC,” a word both unfamiliar and tricky, sparking online discussions and strategies among fans eager to preserve their winning streaks.

This Sunday’s challenge was particularly difficult, with many players averaging 5.7 guesses to find the right answer, according to The New York Times. The puzzle’s design left little room for error, as players had to guess the five-letter word with no repeats and two vowels, beginning with ‘S’ and ending with ‘C’. However, the word “SUMAC,” which refers to a genus of flowering plants and a tangy Middle Eastern spice, was unknown to many, adding an additional layer of difficulty.

For some, the challenge wasn’t just about guessing a word but understanding its meaning. “Sumac” refers to a plant with bright red berries, commonly used as a spice in Middle Eastern cooking. The spice, derived from drying and grinding the berries, imparts a tangy, lemony flavor to various dishes. The word itself has its origins in Arabic, passing through Old French into Middle English, where it became associated with the plant’s vibrant red color.

Though the puzzle posed a significant challenge, players were quick to share their strategies on social media. Many took to forums, recounting their experiences with the puzzle. Some tried starting with words like “CLAMS” or “PRONE” to narrow down possibilities, while others relied on the Wordle Bot to crack the code in three guesses. The bot’s quicker solution sparked a bit of competitive tension, as many human players struggled to land the answer on their final guess.

The buzz around this particular Wordle puzzle underscored the game’s global appeal. What started as a private game created by Josh Wardle in 2021 has blossomed into a worldwide sensation, drawing millions of daily players. The simple yet engaging format has captured the attention of fans across the world, fostering a strong sense of community. On January 18, it wasn’t just about getting the correct word but sharing the experience with fellow players.

Despite the challenge, the popularity of Wordle continues to rise. The game has spawned numerous spin-offs, including Competitive Wordle and themed versions such as Worldle and Moviedle. For those seeking a more challenging experience, variants like Hard Mode or Ultra-Hard rules add extra difficulty, making the game even more enticing for dedicated players.

Whether players guessed “SUMAC” on their first try or managed to figure it out with their last attempt, the event served as a reminder of the game’s ability to connect people around the world through shared puzzle-solving moments. With new challenges awaiting, players can expect even more surprises in the days to come.