The Masked Singer: Fans Eagerly Debate Gargoyle’s Identity

Marcella Detroit is a Top Contender, But Judges Have Their Doubts

The seventh series of *The Masked Singer* has sparked intense speculation about the identity of the mysterious Gargoyle character, who captivated audiences on January 17, 2026, with a high-energy performance of “Filthy/Gorgeous” by the Scissor Sisters. While Gargoyle’s vocal ability and quirky persona have drawn widespread attention, it’s the subtle clues and fan theories that have caused the most buzz, leading viewers to believe that 1990s music icon Marcella Detroit could be the star behind the mask.

Decked out in a bold tartan dress, black leather jacket, and sporting a green mohawk and numerous piercings, Gargoyle’s performance was as intriguing as the clues scattered throughout the episode. Among the hints were an anarchy symbol, the year “1976,” a calendar marked with January 13th, a brochure titled ‘Long Summer Break Holidays,’ and a framed photo of a character named Sally from *Coronation Street*.

These cryptic symbols left social media buzzing with theories. Gargoyle’s own words added fuel to the fire when they spoke about spreading their wings early on and defying easy categorization, claiming, “You can’t pigeonhole me.” This prompted fans to dig deeper, connecting the clues to Marcella Detroit, the 73-year-old singer famous for her work with the 1990s band Shakespears Sister.

Theories and Clues: Fans Point to Marcella Detroit

Fans quickly identified several clues that pointed toward Detroit. One key piece of evidence was the connection to the song “Lay Down Sally,” which Detroit co-wrote with Eric Clapton. The reference to “Sally” and the year 1976 seemed to align with her musical career, particularly her involvement with Clapton’s 1976 album *No Reason to Cry*.

Further strengthening the theory, some Reddit users pointed out that Detroit, born Marcy Levy, was once pigeonholed as a backing singer before reinventing herself as a solo artist, much like Gargoyle described. Additionally, the January 13th clue aligned with Shakespears Sister’s major hit “Stay,” which was released on January 13, 1992, further solidifying the connection to Detroit. Fans were quick to declare the theory as likely, with one user saying, “The January 13 clue made me certain.”

Despite the mounting evidence from fans, the *Masked Singer* panelists, including Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, and Davina McCall, remained unconvinced. They threw out guesses ranging from Joan Jett to Alesha Dixon, with Maya Jama highlighting a scene where Gargoyle styled a mannequin’s hair, possibly hinting at a past in the fashion world. Mo Gilligan speculated about a possible band connection after Gargoyle referred to themselves as a “one-gargoyle-band.”

Some fans took this as further evidence that Gargoyle could be Toyah Wilcox, the British singer known for her work with the band Toyah and her more recent appearances on shows like *Strictly Come Dancing*. However, the Marcella Detroit theory continues to dominate discussions, with fans clinging to the clues that they believe point directly to her.

As *The Masked Singer* continues to keep audiences guessing, the question remains: Will the judges finally catch up to the fans’ theories, or will the reveal leave them as stunned as ever? For now, the mystery surrounding Gargoyle endures, with viewers eagerly dissecting each performance and clue as the season progresses.