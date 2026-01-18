Tennessee Honors Dolly Parton with Official Dolly Parton Day

As Dolly Parton celebrates her 80th birthday, her legacy is being honored across the country, with Tennessee taking the lead by officially declaring January 19 as Dolly Parton Day. This milestone event has sparked a wave of tributes, from grand concerts in Nashville to local celebrations in Virginia and Louisiana, all highlighting her incredible influence in music, philanthropy, and culture.

A Day to Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Lasting Impact

On January 17, 2026, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation officially designating January 19 as Dolly Parton Day. The recognition not only marks Parton’s 80th birthday but also celebrates her lifelong contributions to the state’s culture and music industry. “Dolly Parton’s life and career are woven into Tennessee’s rich history,” Governor Lee remarked. “Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact, and it is fitting that we honor her birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy.” Tennesseans are encouraged to take part in the day’s celebrations, which reflect her profound influence.

Born on January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton’s journey from a poor mountain family to global superstardom is legendary. As a singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, she revolutionized the country music scene while crossing over into pop, gospel, and film. However, her contributions extend far beyond entertainment. Through her Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, Parton has helped provide millions of free books to children worldwide, fostering literacy in underserved communities.

Across the U.S., Dolly’s fans are celebrating her birthday in various ways. In Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry hosted a tribute event titled “Opry Goes Dolly” on January 17. The show featured performances from Rhonda Vincent, Vince Gill, and others, with a special appearance by Dolly herself via video. The event honored Dolly’s legacy, with a particularly memorable moment when Trannie Anderson performed for the first time in the Opry circle, reflecting Dolly’s nurturing spirit toward new talent.

In Louisiana, where Dolly’s connection runs deep, fans are throwing their own parties. The Krewe of Dolly, a fan-founded group supporting literacy, is hosting a birthday bash on Oak Street in New Orleans, with a Dolly look-alike contest and live music, all benefiting literacy initiatives. Dolly’s ties to Louisiana go back to 1988, when she attended the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans. Over the years, her visits to the city and involvement in local events have cemented her place in the hearts of Louisianans.

In Harrisonburg, Virginia, Dolly’s influence shines through a sing-along and cake at the Massanutten Regional Library, where locals celebrated by reading from her children’s books. A benefit concert later that evening raised funds for local literacy programs and the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, reflecting Parton’s commitment to both literacy and inclusivity.

Through her philanthropic efforts, particularly the Imagination Library, Dolly Parton has left a lasting legacy that extends beyond the stage. Over 37,000 children in Louisiana alone have benefited from her program, while thousands more in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley have received free books that encourage literacy. For many, these small acts of kindness define Parton’s impact. “She meant so much to me as a kid,” said Makayla Baker, a youth services specialist at Massanutten Regional Library, reflecting the personal connection that many fans feel toward Dolly’s generosity.

From grand events at the Grand Ole Opry to intimate gatherings in local libraries, Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday celebrations are a testament to the enduring influence of a woman whose music and philanthropic work continue to inspire. As her legacy grows, it’s clear that Dolly’s impact on the world is only beginning to unfold.