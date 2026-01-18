Michael McIntyre’s Big Show Brings Laughter and Surprises with Star-Studded Return

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show returned to BBC One on January 17, 2026, with an unforgettable episode that kicked off the variety show’s ninth series at the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London. The popular Saturday night program, known for its surprise moments, celebrity reunions, and lively musical performances, continued to deliver the perfect blend of humor and heart, ensuring its place as a staple in British family entertainment.

Unpredictable Moments and Celebrity Reunions

This episode brought a mix of surprises that kept both the live audience and viewers at home engaged. The “Unexpected Star of the Show” segment, which has become a fan favorite, was one of the most talked-about moments. Hosted by McIntyre, the segment featured football legend Peter Crouch and model Abbey Clancy, who helped surprise a member of the public. Their chemistry on stage only added to the fun, drawing plenty of laughs as the surprise unfolded before the audience’s eyes.

Another comedic highlight of the evening was the “Midnight Gameshow” segment, in which England rugby player Joe Marler was the unsuspecting celebrity guest. In a recurring show bit known for catching celebrities off guard, McIntyre snuck into Marler’s room to wake him up for an impromptu quiz. Marler’s bemused responses and playful grumbling added to the charm of the segment, a reminder of why this unpredictable moment has become a fan favorite over the years.

Perhaps the most awkward yet hilarious moment came during the “Remember Me” segment, in which comedian Romesh Ranganathan was reunited with people from his past. Romesh’s encounter with Sonia, his ex-girlfriend from high school, quickly became an uncomfortable yet funny exchange, with McIntyre prodding Romesh’s memory with classic mischievous teasing. The two reminisced about their time together, including an awkward high school romance that was met with laughter from the audience.

After the reunion with Sonia, Romesh was then caught off guard by an emotional reunion with his best friend from primary school, Dylan. Romesh’s genuine excitement at reconnecting with his childhood friend brought a heartfelt moment to the show, showcasing the emotional side of this always entertaining segment.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening, pop icon Melanie C delivered a live musical performance, giving fans another reason to tune in. Her performance was a highlight of the night, adding musical flair to an already memorable show.

McIntyre’s ability to blend comedy, surprise, and heart continues to make the show a hit, and this episode was no exception. The grand Theatre Royal Drury Lane served as the perfect backdrop, with the live audience’s enthusiasm contributing to the evening’s success. The laughter and applause were infectious, creating a festive atmosphere that translated perfectly into viewers’ living rooms.

As Michael McIntyre’s Big Show continues its ninth series, fans can expect more of the same infectious energy and unpredictability. The show airs every Saturday night at 6:45 PM on BBC One, offering a weekly escape full of surprises, emotional moments, and plenty of celebrity hijinks.