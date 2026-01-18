Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Discuss Patriots’ Future and Cancel Culture

In their latest media blitz, Hollywood icons Matt Damon and Ben Affleck delve into their unwavering loyalty to the New England Patriots while addressing the growing phenomenon of cancel culture. Their remarks, spread across multiple interviews this past week, offer a candid look at both their personal lives and their reflections on the evolving public sphere.

Patriots’ Revival and Their New Quarterback

On January 17, 2026, Damon, 55, and Affleck, 53, appeared on Katie Nolan’s “Casuals” podcast, where they discussed their beloved New England Patriots, a team that has seen a revival in recent years. With a new quarterback, 23-year-old Drake Maye, leading the charge, both actors expressed their optimism for the franchise’s future. Damon voiced his excitement, stating, “We love him,” while Affleck marveled at the team’s luck, joking, “It’s like a miracle, how do you get another really good quarterback?”

The actors also reminisced about the Patriots’ storied past, including legendary figures like Jim Plunkett and Steve Grogan, but their focus remained firmly on the future. “We’ve got all this cap space,” Damon said, highlighting the team’s strong position moving forward. Affleck playfully added, “Every time I see this guy, I’m like, ‘This kid is in high school.’” Their affection for the team was evident, with both turning down film roles that required them to wear Yankees hats, illustrating their loyalty to their hometown team.

Cancel Culture: A Raw Discussion

However, the week wasn’t all about football. On January 16, 2026, the duo sat down with Joe Rogan to tackle the controversial topic of cancel culture. Damon, reflecting on his own experiences, described it as a phenomenon where one mistake can haunt a person indefinitely. “It just will follow you to the grave,” he remarked, sharing his personal struggle with being publicly “excoriated” after past missteps, such as his comments about diversity on movie sets and his decision to stop using a homophobic slur in 2021.

Affleck, too, offered his perspective, noting that his latest film, *The Rip*, touches on themes similar to cancel culture. The film, which centers on Miami cops who discover millions in hidden cash, explores the gray areas of morality and personal choices. “It’s a much more honest evaluation of people,” Affleck said, adding that the film avoids “binary” judgments of good versus bad. The actors argued for a more nuanced view of individuals, with Damon emphasizing personal growth and forgiveness: “We’re all on our own path towards that,” he said, challenging the notion that one’s worst moment defines them forever.

Throughout the interviews, Damon and Affleck were unafraid to confront their own past mistakes, offering a rare glimpse into the complexities of modern fame. Their calls for forgiveness and a more compassionate understanding of human fallibility resonated strongly with listeners, as they continue to balance public scrutiny with their enduring friendship and shared values.

As the Patriots’ future looks bright with Maye at the helm, and *The Rip* sets its sights on Netflix audiences, Damon and Affleck continue to navigate the spotlight with humor, humility, and a commitment to evolving both personally and professionally. Their reflections on sports, fame, and redemption have once again made them central figures in a broader cultural conversation about accountability and growth.