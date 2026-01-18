Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Discuss Impact of Streaming on Filmmaking

Streaming Shifts Hollywood’s Creative Approach

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are no strangers to Hollywood’s ever-evolving landscape, but the actors recently delved into how the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix has reshaped both the creative process and business practices within the film industry. The duo spoke candidly during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, reflecting on the influence of streaming on filmmaking and storytelling.

At the heart of their conversation was their latest project, *The Rip*, a Netflix action thriller about two Miami cops who stumble upon $20 million in a derelict stash house, setting off a chain of events that tests their loyalty. Produced under their production company Artists Equity, the film is more than just another entry in Netflix’s library; it represents a new wave of action filmmaking designed for streaming audiences. Damon and Affleck highlighted how the demands of the digital age are shaping the way movies are made and consumed.

Reflecting on the home-viewing experience, Damon expressed concern over how it impacts both audience engagement and film production. “I went to see *One Battle After Another* on IMAX. There’s nothing like that feeling, being in a room with strangers, all having a shared experience. It’s more like going to church,” Damon said. He contrasted this with the reality of watching movies at home, where distractions abound, from kids to pets, and viewers’ attention is diluted. This shift in viewing habits, Damon suggested, is leading filmmakers to alter their creative approach to keep audiences engaged.

Traditionally, action movies were built around three major set pieces, with the final act featuring the biggest spectacle. But the streaming model has led Netflix to demand a more immediate payoff. Damon elaborated, “Now, Netflix wants a big moment in the first five minutes. And they also want the plot reiterated multiple times in dialogue because people are often distracted while watching.” This change, he noted, is beginning to influence how action movies are structured, leading to an emphasis on keeping viewers hooked right from the start.

Ben Affleck echoed Damon’s concerns but also pointed out the successes of some streaming series that have defied this trend. He cited *Adolescence*, a Netflix series, as an example of a show that didn’t adhere to the formula of repetitive plot reminders and was still successful. “It shows you don’t have to follow the rules to get people to watch,” Affleck said.

Business Shifts: Negotiating New Deals

On the business side, Damon and Affleck’s approach to *The Rip* reflects a shift in how filmmakers are negotiating deals in the streaming era. Unlike the traditional model, where production fees are paid upfront, they worked with Netflix to negotiate a deal that includes performance-based bonuses for the film’s crew. This move, designed to offer financial incentives beyond standard fees, reflects a growing desire to adapt the streaming model to benefit those who contribute to a film’s success, even when traditional box office receipts are no longer the primary measure of success.

For the filmmakers, the challenges of streaming are clear, but Affleck remains optimistic about the future of cinema. He emphasized that shifts in how people consume media aren’t a new phenomenon, citing the rise of television as a similar challenge for theaters decades ago. “Streaming doesn’t pose an existential threat to theaters,” Affleck said. “People still want to go to the movies because it feels like an event. It’s a cool thing to do.”

However, both actors agree that the realities of streaming cannot be ignored. With audiences becoming increasingly fragmented and distracted, filmmakers are being tasked with finding new ways to engage viewers without sacrificing depth. The balance between quick-paced action and meaningful storytelling will continue to define the future of filmmaking, with *The Rip* standing as a testament to this evolving landscape.