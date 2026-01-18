Masked Singer UK Draws Attention With Unexpected January Halloween Episode

Spooky Fun Sparks Confusion as ITV Show Adds Winter Twist

Fans of ITV’s popular guessing game, *The Masked Singer UK*, were left both bewildered and entertained when the show aired a special “Spooktacular” episode on January 17, 2026. The Halloween-themed installment, which featured extravagant costumes and a festive flair, stood out for airing in the middle of winter, leaving audiences puzzled about the timing of the holiday homage.

During this unique episode, the show’s celebrity judging panel—Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Maya Jama, and Mo Gilligan—were joined by guest star Ben Shephard, and all of them embraced the spooky spirit, dressing in over-the-top Halloween costumes. Host Joel Dommett appeared as Wednesday Addams, while Shephard transformed into the Scarecrow from *The Wizard of Oz*. Other judges weren’t shy either: Maya Jama wore a plunging black gown, Jonathan Ross went all out as Frankenstein, and Davina McCall sported a sheer catsuit. Mo Gilligan embraced a Teen Wolf look with a bomber jacket and Converse sneakers.

The surprise of seeing a Halloween special in January didn’t go unnoticed on social media. Fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their confusion. “I do not understand having a Halloween theme in JANUARY,” one user tweeted, while another commented, “Why is there a Halloween themed episode??” The general response was amusement mixed with bemusement, as fans speculated on the show’s intentions.

Contestants and Surprising Reveals

The episode was part of the seventh series of *The Masked Singer UK*, which kicked off on January 3, 2026. This year, the show introduced a fresh batch of disguised celebrities and outlandish costumes, including Moth, Can Of Worms, Red Panda, and more. Fans have been eagerly guessing the identities behind these costumes, with some surprises already shaking up the season.

Three contestants have already been unmasked: Alex Jones (from *The One Show*) was revealed as Disc Jockey, Professor Green as Teabag, and the biggest shock of all—John Lydon, the legendary frontman of the Sex Pistols, revealed as Yak. Lydon’s performance of Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” led to an outpouring of disbelief and admiration on social media. “The fact that the lead singer of the Sex Pistols has just been on TV dressed as a yak is pretty mind-blowing,” one fan tweeted.

The guessing game only intensified with the mysterious “Can Of Worms.” The character’s clues, ranging from a fake American accent to references to baking, breakfast TV, and wrestling wildlife, have left fans scrambling for answers. Many initially speculated that TV presenter Ben Shephard might be behind the mask, especially since he appeared as a guest judge during the same episode. However, his presence on the panel seemed to rule out that theory, leading some to believe the show might be playing a double bluff.

With five contestants still battling to stay anonymous and one more set to be unmasked, the competition remains fierce. As the series progresses, the unpredictable twists, cryptic clues, and ever more bizarre costumes promise to keep viewers hooked.

Whether it’s a Halloween special in the middle of January or punk icons disguised as animals, *The Masked Singer UK* continues to surprise its audience, proving that the show is as full of mystery as its ever-changing cast of masked celebrities.