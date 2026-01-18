Kelvin Fletcher Embraces Farm Life as New Season of Family Show Debuts

Kelvin Fletcher, former star of ITV’s soap opera *Emmerdale*, has taken a bold step away from the limelight, embracing life on a farm with his wife, Liz, and their four children. The couple is now focused on the realities of rural living, a stark contrast to the drama of the Yorkshire village they once called home. This transformation is the subject of *Fletcher’s Family Farm*, an ITV reality series returning for its fourth season on January 19, 2026, at 7:30 PM. The show, which will now air in the time slot previously occupied by *Emmerdale*, captures their adventures as they juggle farm chores, family life, and a bit of chaos.

A Shift from Soap Star to Farmer

Fletcher, known for his iconic role as Andy Sugden on *Emmerdale*, reflects on his departure from the show in 2016 after two decades of stardom and over 2,000 episodes. In an interview on *James Martin’s Saturday Morning* on January 17, 2026, Fletcher expressed his contentment with his new life. When asked whether he missed his soap career, he firmly stated, “No, I don’t. Emmerdale was 20 happy years but there’s not a day goes by I’d ever really think about it. It’s a past chapter, and I’ve very much moved on now.”

Fletcher’s exit from *Emmerdale* was dramatic: his character was framed for a shooting and forced to flee the country. While fans still recall the cliffhanger of his on-screen escape, Fletcher now jokes about his character’s fate, saying, “I think I’m on the run, I think I’m in Spain. So I could go back having trained as a chef with a bit of a tan!” This playful commentary underscores his enthusiasm for new challenges.

In contrast to his scripted life, Fletcher’s current days are filled with the unpredictable nature of farming. The show offers viewers a window into their bustling family farm in the Peak District, where the couple embraces the joys and struggles of rural living. As Liz explained on the show, they’ve decided to bring pigs back to their farm after a break due to the animals’ tricky nature. “We’re bringing pigs back into it this time—just more of farm chaos really!” she laughed, hinting at the unscripted moments of farm life that have become a hallmark of the series.

The fourth season of *Fletcher’s Family Farm* promises more of the same authentic, hands-on living. It will also serve as a re-introduction for viewers, with ITV1 airing reruns of earlier seasons to catch up new audiences. As Liz humorously noted, “We’re the new *Emmerdale* basically,” suggesting the farm series is carving out its place in viewers’ hearts.

The Fletchers’ transition from soap fame to farm life has been both a personal and professional reinvention. Kelvin Fletcher, who once portrayed a character embroiled in high-stakes drama, now finds himself tackling the unglamorous but fulfilling work of farming, from raising animals to managing unpredictable weather conditions. The show does not shy away from the difficult aspects of farm life but also celebrates the triumphs, whether it’s successfully raising animals or finding creative solutions to everyday challenges.

As the new season begins, fans are eager to witness the continuing evolution of the Fletchers’ family journey. Kelvin has made it clear that while *Emmerdale* was an important chapter, his future lies firmly in the world of farming. With the new season debuting on January 19, 2026, viewers can expect more heartwarming moments and chaos from the Fletcher family as they navigate their rural lifestyle, proving that the drama of real life can be just as compelling as the scripted kind.