Joe Marler Transitions from Rugby to TV Stardom

Joe Marler, the former England rugby star, has made a remarkable shift from the rugby field to British television, where he has captivated a new audience with his distinctive humor and candid personality. Marler, 35, who retired from rugby in November 2024, now enjoys a growing fortune and popularity, with his estimated net worth standing at £3.7 million as of January 17, 2026, largely due to his recent media ventures.

A New Chapter in Marler’s Career

After an impressive career as a rugby player for Harlequins and England, including two Premiership titles and three Six Nations championships, Marler’s post-rugby life has seen a significant transformation. His journey from elite sportsman to reality TV star began in 2025 when he appeared on the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors. His charismatic performance on the show, where he made it to the final, ignited a wave of opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“Everything just exploded,” Marler recalled, speaking about his newfound fame. “Do you want to come on this? Do you want to do that?” He found himself saying yes to a variety of invitations, from appearances on Gogglebox to competing on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Despite the whirlwind of new projects, Marler admitted it was challenging to keep up with the demands, recalling that in just eight weeks, he only had three days off.

These media appearances have proven financially lucrative, helping Marler to grow his wealth even further. As his net worth continues to climb, Marler’s presence in British pop culture has become undeniable, with TV appearances and social media posts significantly boosting his profile.

In addition to his mainstream media engagements, Marler’s playful side has also drawn attention. On January 12, 2026, he posted a shirtless photo on Instagram, humorously captioned “New Year, Same Moobs,” which stirred social media buzz. His previous foray into OnlyFans, where he sold photos of his feet, has also led to fan requests for a comeback, showcasing the lighter, more mischievous aspects of his post-rugby persona.

Marler’s rise as a TV personality has not been without challenges, particularly the emotional adjustment after retiring from a structured, team-oriented environment. He reflected on feeling “lost” for a few months after his rugby career ended, but his experiences on shows like The Traitors helped him rediscover his sense of purpose. “I didn’t expect things to get so big,” he admitted.

Now, as Marler continues to navigate the world of television and social media, his story of reinvention resonates with both his fans and fellow athletes. His growing brand, fueled by TV appearances, candid moments, and social media posts, is establishing him as a beloved figure far beyond the rugby pitch.

With his fortune continuing to rise, Marler’s second act in the entertainment industry appears poised to flourish, with many fans eagerly awaiting his next move.