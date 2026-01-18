Janey Godley’s Protest Photo Resurfaces, Stirring Tributes and Reflection

On January 16, 2026, a social media post from Ashley Storrie, the daughter of late Scottish comedian Janey Godley, reignited public appreciation for her mother’s audacious protest against former US President Donald Trump. This was sparked by the viral “2016 trend,” where people share significant moments from that year, with Ashley revisiting one of her mother’s most iconic acts of defiance: holding a sign reading “Trump is a c*t” during a protest at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

A Protest That Went Global

The image shared by Ashley on Facebook shows Janey Godley standing next to a police officer, defiantly holding her controversial placard. Taken during the 2016 protest, the photo quickly went viral, cementing Godley’s reputation for fearless activism and sharp humor. The moment was a defining one in her career, marking her as a prominent voice against political power, as reported by outlets like The Times.

In her post, Ashley reflected on her mother’s impact, writing, “Ten years ago, Ma, you did what you wanted. And I’m still proud of you.” This heartfelt tribute resonated with fans, many of whom shared their admiration for Janey, recalling the bravery of her protest and how it helped shape her legacy as a formidable force in Scottish comedy. “It was a defining moment for her, she went viral without knowing the extent of the impact she’d have,” one admirer commented.

The protest was not without consequences. In a 2021 interview, Janey Godley revealed she had been banned from the United States ever since the Turnberry protest. She jokingly remarked that she wouldn’t even step foot in a Trump hotel, emphasizing her strong stance against the former president. Her ban highlights the risks involved in such public challenges to authority, yet Godley’s resolve never wavered.

Ashley’s decision to share the post as part of the viral trend serves as both a personal act of remembrance and a broader statement of defiance. Through this tribute, Ashley not only honors her mother’s audacity but also reinforces the enduring significance of her work. As she wrote in her post from a decade ago, “When I’m old and my ma is long dead, I’ll look back on the day her rage was heard across the globe and be proud.”

Janey Godley, who passed away on November 2, 2024, after a brave battle with ovarian cancer, was known for her sharp tongue and uncompromising humor. Her political outspokenness often sparked both admiration and controversy. The protest at Turnberry was not merely a viral moment but a demonstration of Godley’s lasting influence, one that transcended her comedic legacy.

The resurgence of this photo on social media serves as a reminder of the power of activism and comedy, and how personal actions can ripple through cultural history. Through Ashley’s eyes, Janey Godley’s story lives on—a testament to her undying spirit and her courage to speak truth to power, no matter the consequences.