Gladiators Reboot Sparks Debate with New Challenges and Wardrobe Buzz

Fresh Faces and Bigger Events in Series Three Premiere

BBC’s long-awaited Gladiators reboot returned to television screens on January 17, 2026, with an exciting mix of high-energy contests, fan-favorite Gladiators, and the introduction of bold new events. The third series kicked off to an electrifying reception, offering an action-packed Saturday night spectacle for viewers tuning in on BBC One and iPlayer.

After making its comeback in 2024, following a 24-year break from its original ITV run (1992–2000), the Gladiators reboot has quickly established itself as a weekend staple, attracting viewers across generations. The series has seen champions emerge from the first two seasons, including Finlay Anderson and Marie-Louise Nicholson in the first and Joe Fishburn and Amanda Wah in the second. This year, however, the stakes are set higher with new events and tougher challenges.

In a familiar scene, the premiere episode saw Bradley and Barney Walsh return as hosts, once again commanding the arena in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. Their return, however, was accompanied by a wardrobe controversy, as fans noticed the duo’s continued use of their signature blue and red suits from previous seasons. “It’s the third series, yet Bradley and Barney are still wearing the same suits,” remarked one social media user, while others joked about the ongoing “one suit” saga. Despite the backlash, some defended the choice, suggesting that the matching outfits provided continuity for the show’s production and were designed for visual clarity, aligning with the Gladiators’ spandex uniforms and ensuring easy recognition for the audience.

While fashion debates took center stage briefly, the show’s core remained focused on the intense athleticism of the competitors and the iconic Gladiators. This season introduced new physical challenges and continued to feature returning stars like Apollo, Athena, Nitro, Fire, and Viper. As the contestants faced off in thrilling events, their endurance was pushed to the limit, particularly in the ultimate test: the Eliminator, an obstacle course that often determines a contender’s fate.

Destruction and High-Risk Events

For viewers eager for fresh content, the third series delivered in spectacular fashion. Hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh made a surprise announcement during the premiere: the addition of three new events to the line-up. The most anticipated of these was “Destruction,” a high-octane event where two contenders face off against a single Gladiator in a race to break through massive 8-foot barriers. The first to break through all the obstacles and slam the final button emerges victorious. This event has garnered significant buzz online, with many viewers applauding its raw intensity and chaotic appeal.

“Destruction has been fantastic,” said one fan online, while another praised the exhausting nature of the competition. The event’s unique format requires contenders to utilize both physical power and strategic thinking to navigate the barriers, making it one of the most exciting additions to the show.

Reflecting on the series, Bradley Walsh remarked that the new events would “raise the stakes” and provide fresh challenges for both Gladiators and contestants. Fans also welcomed the return of Nitro, a favorite who had been absent the previous year due to injury, bringing a renewed sense of excitement to the arena.

However, the physical toll of the show is not without its risks. In filming for the third series, several Gladiators suffered injuries, including torn tendons and ligament damage. Despite these setbacks, the show’s cast continues to exhibit resilience, embodying the spirit of competition that has kept audiences captivated for decades.

Gladiators continues to air every Saturday at 5:45pm on BBC One, with episodes available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer. As the series progresses, the new events and returning fan favorites ensure that the action remains unpredictable, with each episode offering new thrills, rivalries, and unforgettable moments.

With its blend of nostalgia, innovation, and raw physicality, Gladiators has firmly cemented its place as one of the UK’s most thrilling and enduring entertainment shows.