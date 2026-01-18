Efforts to Preserve Black Cultural Heritage Gain Momentum Across the U.S.

In a series of landmark initiatives across the United States, communities are making strides to honor Black history and safeguard key cultural landmarks. From Los Angeles to New Jersey and Omaha, local movements are ensuring that Black American contributions are not only celebrated but preserved for future generations.

Historic Designation and Creative Reimaginings

On January 17, 2026, the California Arts Council took a significant step by officially designating Leimert Park and surrounding neighborhoods in South Los Angeles as the state’s first Black Cultural District. This recognition comes after years of grassroots efforts by artists, residents, and business owners working to preserve the vibrant cultural legacy of this historic region. The district includes areas such as the Crenshaw corridor and Central Avenue, which have long been central to Black culture and activism in Southern California.

For local business owners like Umaar and Sharon Askia, co-owners of Nappily Naturals, the designation is not just a formal acknowledgment but a victory for the community. “It’s about empowerment,” Sharon Askia said. The couple opened their herb shop in Leimert Park eight years ago to fill a void in the area and celebrate Black culture. Their work exemplifies the ongoing effort to maintain a culturally rich environment in the face of rising housing instability and displacement affecting Black communities in the region.

State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, who spearheaded the district’s creation, emphasized its importance as a tool to combat displacement while ensuring the cultural wealth of these neighborhoods is preserved for generations. She pointed out that the recognition sends a powerful message that diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to California’s future.

Remembering Forgotten Histories on the East Coast

Across the country in New Jersey, twin sisters Anika Grant and Nandi Jordan are launching a project titled “Ceremony for Revolutionary Seeds” that aims to rediscover and honor the stories of Black women during the Revolutionary War. This public art installation and performance series, scheduled to debut in fall 2026, will travel to historical sites in Camden, Fort Lee, and Trenton. The project, part of Monument Lab’s “Revolutionary Acts” initiative, will feature performances, workshops, and tea rituals designed to engage audiences with the often-overlooked contributions of Black women in American history.

One of the central challenges of the project is the lack of historical records about these women. Nandi Jordan described these gaps in the archives as “purposefully hidden,” yet the sisters see them as an opportunity to create new forms of historical engagement. Through immersive, in-person experiences, they hope to spark conversations that will allow people to connect the past with the present.

The sisters aim to offer an alternative historical narrative, one that fills the gaps left by traditional archival materials. “Creating these experiences will allow people to reflect and form lasting memories, something that digital content can’t quite achieve,” Grant told WHYY. The project has garnered support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and RevolutionNJ and will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States, encouraging a reexamination of the nation’s foundational ideals.

Omaha’s Commitment to Preserving Black History

In Omaha, Nebraska, the preservation of a historic site has achieved a significant milestone. The Burkenroad home, also known as the Broadview Hotel and Trimble Castle, was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places on January 18, 2026, following months of advocacy by local preservationists. This 116-year-old building, designed by architect Joseph P. Guth in 1909, is a symbol of Omaha’s complex history, particularly its Black community’s resilience in the face of segregation and migration.

The home’s importance is rooted in its history as a vital stop for Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. From 1939 to 1966, the Broadview Hotel was listed in the Green Book, providing safe lodging to African Americans who faced widespread discrimination elsewhere. Charles and Rosa Trimble, who ran the hotel, were central figures in supporting and maintaining a thriving Black community in Omaha’s Near North Side.

Today, the house is owned by Wesley Dacus, a retired educator who has worked to maintain its historical integrity since purchasing it in 2007. Dacus rents out apartments in the building and hopes to place a plaque nearby to further educate the public about its significance. “It’s a living piece of history,” Dacus said. Local community leaders like Shelley McCafferty from Preserve Omaha are working to ensure that the history of the house and the broader narrative of Black resilience in Omaha are not forgotten.

The addition of the Broadview Hotel to the National Register is a crucial step in recognizing the history of Omaha’s Black community. The Great Plains Black History Museum is planning an exhibit on Green Book locations and sundown towns, further solidifying the city’s commitment to preserving its past.

From the establishment of California’s first Black Cultural District to the ongoing exploration of Black women’s history in New Jersey and the preservation of a historic landmark in Omaha, these efforts reflect a growing national movement to honor and protect Black American heritage. As these initiatives continue to unfold, they serve as a reminder that history—when preserved and reinterpreted—can offer both inspiration and valuable lessons for the future.