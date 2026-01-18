Comedians Beckett and Ranganathan Embark on Olympic Winter Sports Challenge

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, the British comedy duo known for their hilarious banter, have taken on a thrilling new challenge—training for the Winter Olympics. The pair’s attempt at bobsled, biathlon, skiing, and curling, documented in a two-part special, offers a fresh and entertaining perspective on the dedication required for Olympic-level winter sports. Aired on Sky Max and NOW, the series is a blend of humor, athleticism, and inspiring mentorship from some of the UK’s top athletes.

Training with Legends

The comedic pair’s journey took them across iconic winter sports locations, including St Moritz in Switzerland and Fredericton, Canada. Throughout their training, they were mentored by some of the best in the sport, such as legendary ski jumper Eddie the Eagle and Olympic gold medalist curler Eve Muirhead. Their experience also included insights from rising stars like snowboarding prodigy Mia Brookes and the Team Mouat curling squad, both of whom are gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Beckett and Ranganathan’s adventure wasn’t just for laughs—they genuinely explored the physical and mental challenges of winter sports. As they faced the adrenaline of bobsledding and the precision required in curling, the pair discovered firsthand the intense preparation Olympic athletes undergo. “We wanted to see what it really takes to be an Olympic athlete,” Beckett said, noting that it was “a lot more than just turning up in some tight lycra and hoping for the best!”

The duo’s experiences were not without mishaps, adding plenty of comedic value. However, their journey was also one of admiration for the athletes’ commitment. In particular, Eddie the Eagle’s message of perseverance and Muirhead’s insights into the mental toughness required in curling left a lasting impact on the pair.

As the special unfolds on January 15th and 22nd, viewers can expect a fun and insightful mix of slapstick comedy, touching moments, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of winter sports. The series not only highlights the preparation behind Olympic sports but also captures the genuine camaraderie between Beckett, Ranganathan, and the athletes they trained with.

The comedic chemistry between the two hosts provides a lighthearted yet respectful approach to understanding the sports. Whether it’s Beckett’s nervous bobsled run or Ranganathan’s deadpan observations, the special delivers plenty of laughs while offering a rare window into the hard work and strategy involved in winter competitions.

The timing of the show couldn’t be better, with the 2026 Winter Olympics fast approaching. By showcasing the humor and challenges of training for such events, Beckett and Ranganathan are helping to build excitement for the Games and introducing a broader audience to winter sports.

For the pair, the experience has been transformative. “We came in thinking we’d just have a laugh,” Beckett reflected. “But we’re leaving with a whole new respect for these athletes. They’re incredible.” Ranganathan added with a chuckle, “And I’m leaving with a bruised ego and even more bruised shins.”

The series stands as a celebration of perseverance, teamwork, and the joy of trying something new—proving that sometimes, the journey is just as important as the destination. As Team GB prepares for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Beckett and Ranganathan’s icy odyssey serves as a reminder that laughter is the best way to warm up on a cold winter’s day.