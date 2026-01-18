Bradley Walsh Responds to Strictly Host Rumors, While Son Barney Talks Future

Speculation Swirls as BBC Prepares for Strictly Come Dancing Shake-Up

The BBC’s beloved competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, is facing a major shake-up in its presenting lineup, as hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman prepare to step down. In the midst of this change, a familiar name has emerged as a frontrunner for the coveted hosting role: Bradley Walsh. As rumors intensify about the show’s future, both Bradley and his son, Barney Walsh, share their thoughts on the potential new roles, dancing, and family ambitions.

Bradley, a household name thanks to his work on The Chase and a variety of primetime shows, has been the subject of much speculation since Daly and Winkleman’s departure was confirmed. While reports have suggested Bradley could join the likes of Alex Jones or Holly Willoughby as a potential co-host, he has been quick to shut down any such suggestions. In a candid interview with Heat Magazine on January 17, 2026, Bradley emphasized that despite his admiration for Strictly, he has no plans to take on a dancing role, stating, “I love the show too much. I’m not a dancer. I can’t dance.”

Bradley’s affection for the show, which he regularly watches with his wife, was clear in his comments. “It’s one of our favourite shows at home, so I wouldn’t want to ruin that,” he explained. His refusal to take on a dancing role echoes his longstanding love for the program, even though fans have often speculated about his participation.

However, when it comes to the role of presenter, Bradley’s stance has been less firm. During an appearance on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio Two Breakfast Show in December 2025, Bradley jokingly dismissed the idea of hosting, saying it would “ruin the weekend” as his Fridays and Saturdays are typically reserved for football and family time. Despite this, his playful comments led to further speculation, with co-host Denise Welch teasing that Bradley’s denials might be part of an elaborate ruse. “He’s got that twinkle,” she quipped, suggesting Bradley’s protestations might be misleading. Scott Mills even teased that Bradley had told staff he was indeed set to co-host with Alex Jones.

As of mid-January 2026, the BBC has yet to make an official announcement about the new Strictly hosts, keeping fans on edge. The ongoing speculation has fueled bookmakers’ predictions, with many imagining a pairing between Bradley and Alex Jones or Holly Willoughby. Such a combination is seen as a natural fit for the show, blending warmth, wit, and strong live television credentials.

Barney Walsh Shares His Own Thoughts on Strictly

While Bradley has been emphatic in his refusal, his son Barney offered a more measured response when asked about joining the show as a contestant. Barney, who currently stars alongside his father on the revived Gladiators series, said he wasn’t ruling out the idea of appearing on Strictly in the future, though he made it clear that his focus for now remains on acting and television production. “I think never say never,” he said. “But right now, my passion is in making shows and acting.” This more flexible stance stands in stark contrast to Bradley’s definitive no, leaving open the possibility that Barney could one day take to the dance floor.

Fans of the Walsh family have quickly imagined a scenario where Bradley hosts Strictly while Barney competes, creating a family dynamic that could drive significant viewer interest. However, both father and son remain noncommittal on the idea, with Barney’s future in the showbiz world focused elsewhere for now. As Bradley and Barney continue to work together on Gladiators, the idea of their involvement in Strictly remains an exciting, though still hypothetical, prospect for fans.

As the curtain rises on Gladiators, the fate of Strictly’s hosting lineup remains one of British television’s most eagerly anticipated questions. While Bradley’s humor and Barney’s open-mindedness have kept audiences guessing, the eventual reveal of the new hosts will likely be one of the most talked-about moments in television this year. Whether the Walsh family plays a part in the next chapter of Strictly history, only time will tell, but for now, fans can only speculate and wait for the BBC to make its official announcement.