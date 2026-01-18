Bradley Walsh Discusses Health Struggles and Career Choices Amid Gladiators Return

Bradley Walsh, the iconic British television presenter known for his roles on The Chase and the rebooted Gladiators, has opened up about his health struggles and the personal challenges he’s facing as he ages. Speaking candidly about his journey towards better health, Walsh also shared why he turned down the opportunity to host Strictly Come Dancing despite being one of the top names mentioned for the job.

Health Focus Amid Busy Career

Walsh, who celebrated his 65th birthday in 2025, has faced significant health concerns, especially given his family’s history with heart disease. His father passed away at just 59, a reality that has deeply affected Walsh’s approach to aging and maintaining his health. After turning 60, he became even more focused on improving his fitness, spurred on by a blunt warning from his doctor about his cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease. “My heart guy said, ‘Look, Brad, you need to get fit,'” Walsh recalled in a recent interview with his son Barney, co-host of Gladiators.

In response, Walsh has made notable changes to his lifestyle, including overhauling his diet and working with a personal trainer. He’s reduced his intake of starchy foods, such as bread, cakes, and potatoes, and has been more mindful of his consumption of fatty foods and alcohol. “I’m actually not doing too badly,” he said, despite the challenges of sticking to his new regimen while working on set, where temptations are plenty. Still, Walsh acknowledges the importance of balance, admitting to indulging in the occasional sweet treat, but emphasizing moderation: “You can’t give up everything.”

The changes haven’t come without difficulties. Walsh has admitted that his New Year’s resolution to get fitter in 2026 is proving harder than it used to be. As he puts it, “As you get older, it’s much harder.” Yet, his openness about his struggles has resonated with many of his fans who appreciate his realistic, no-deprivation approach to health.

Turning Down Strictly for Personal Life

Despite his rising profile in the entertainment world, Walsh made the surprising decision to turn down the offer to host Strictly Come Dancing, even though his charm and experience with live audiences would have made him a perfect fit. He explained his decision by citing his deeply cherished weekend routine, which he described as essential to his well-being. “If I was to host Strictly, it would absolutely ruin my weekend,” Walsh confessed. He described his typical winter weekend as one filled with personal rituals, including watching I’m a Celebrity, catching up on football results, and spending time with his family.

Walsh’s son, Barney, confirmed this love for family time, stating, “That’s Dad’s weekend, every weekend,” adding that Bradley is determined to keep his personal life intact. Meanwhile, the Walsh family continues to thrive together on the screen with the new season of Gladiators, which premiered on January 17, 2026, on BBC One and iPlayer.

For now, Bradley Walsh remains a central figure in British entertainment, balancing his career with the pursuit of a healthier life. His journey underscores the reality that health and well-being require constant attention, especially as we age. Despite his struggles, he remains a beloved and relatable figure, proving that it’s possible to adapt and improve, even later in life.