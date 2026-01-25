Artists Unite Against AI Copyright Abuse in Major Campaign

On January 24, 2026, a powerful coalition of hundreds of leading creators—actors, musicians, writers, and more—launched a new campaign aimed at tech giants misusing their copyrighted works for artificial intelligence training. The initiative, titled “Stealing Isn’t Innovation,” targets the widespread practice of using artists’ intellectual property without consent or compensation, raising alarm over what many view as a form of theft disguised as technological progress. This united front includes high-profile names like Scarlett Johansson, Cyndi Lauper, Common, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who demand that AI companies respect copyright laws and establish fair licensing agreements with creators.

AI’s Use of Creative Works Under Fire

The campaign highlights the growing tension between the creative community and AI developers, as the legal landscape has become increasingly fraught with lawsuits. As of January 22, 2026, nearly 60 lawsuits are pending in U.S. courts, with creators accusing AI companies of using their art, music, and film for training models without proper authorization. This practice, which often involves scraping vast amounts of content from the internet, has sparked frustration among artists who argue that their works are being exploited for profit without even a notification, let alone compensation.

Johansson, a vocal leader in the fight, has a personal stake in the issue. In late 2023, she took legal action against an AI company that used her likeness in advertisements without permission, and she has been outspoken in condemning the use of AI-generated versions of her image. In one notable incident in 2024, Johansson criticized OpenAI for basing the voice of their GPT-4o “Sky” model on her performance in the film Her without consent. “This isn’t just about the money,” Johansson said in an earlier interview. “It’s about control, dignity, and identity.” Her stance has been mirrored by other prominent figures in the campaign, including Cate Blanchett, who has warned that unregulated AI could threaten the very essence of artistic authorship.

The campaign’s position is not to halt AI innovation but to foster an ethical path forward. The artists urge AI companies to form licensing deals and partnerships, allowing both sides to benefit. “A better way exists,” the campaign’s statement reads, promoting a future where both rapid technological advancement and creators’ rights can coexist harmoniously. Still, the question of whether using copyrighted content to train AI models qualifies as “fair use” under copyright law remains a critical issue, with major legal implications pending.

As the debate continues, the pushback from the creative community signals a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for fair compensation and recognition in the age of artificial intelligence. With their collective influence, the artists behind this campaign aim to ensure that the intellectual property that fuels technological innovation is protected, respected, and properly compensated in the evolving landscape of AI.