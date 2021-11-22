Art LaFleur died in his Los Angeles home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Art LaFleur, who played Babe Ruth in the movie “The Sandlot,” died after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 78 years old at the time.

The prolific character actor died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, flanked by his children and wife, Shelley. He was in hospice care, but a source informed TMZ that he was still making jokes till the end.

According to the same source, LaFleur wanted to make his family laugh even though he was already suffering from his illness. For the previous ten years, the actor battled atypical Parkinson’s disease, which eventually led to his death.

Shelley published a statement to USA Today this weekend in response to her husband’s death, stating that Art’s efforts in the industry and the relationships he made over the years will continue on.

“It would be an understatement to say Art will be sorely missed. He left a legacy that outlasted his personality, and while his absence will never be forgotten, his warmth will go on. “Art lives on via his work, life stories, and the relationships he formed with everyone he met,” she said.

On Thursday, she also paid tribute to her late husband on Facebook. She described LaFleur as a “kind and selfless man” to everyone he encountered, especially his friends and family, in her message.

Shelley also mentioned how fortunate she was to have had a 43-year relationship with Art, who adored and nurtured her like no one else. She closed her post by saying, “Art was larger than life and meant the world to us.”

Art was best known for his performance in the 1993 baseball movie series, “Field of Dreams,” in which he co-starred with Kevin Costner, as well as “The Blob,” “Cobra,” and the “Santa Clause” flicks.

“M*A*S*H,” “The A-Team,” “Northern Exposure,” “Lou Grant,” “Soap,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Thirtysomething,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Doogie Howser,” “Baywatch,” “House,” and “The Mentalist” are among the TV shows in which LaFleur has appeared, according to Deadline.

Despite his lengthy number of television and film credits, Art didn’t begin acting until he was in his 30s. At the age of 32, he chose to enter into the company after moving to Los Angeles from Chicago in 1975.

The actor confessed in a 2011 interview that he wanted to be a writer.