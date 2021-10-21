Arsenal’s centre-back reveals he turned down Everton before moving to the Premier League.

Josh Robinson, an Arsenal youngster, has stated that Everton were one of the clubs interested in recruiting him before deciding to join the Gunners.

The 16-year-old is a centre-back who can also play in midfield and has already established himself as a fixture in his club’s under-18 team.

Things could, however, have turned out differently.

The child had a trial at Arsenal after playing Sunday league football and entering a development center, but was initially rejected by the Premier League club.

Following that disappointment, Robinson has disclosed that Everton and Queens Park Rangers were both interested in recruiting him, before a second trial period with the Gunners gave different results.

“I eventually joined a development centre and from then I felt like I truly started to improve as a footballer and discover my actual position,” he told Arsenal’s official website.

“I was working out with some fantastic coaches who used to play football, which was extremely beneficial to my development.”

“I had been there for around six months when I was asked if I wanted to try out for Arsenal.” Of course, I replied affirmatively! However, things didn’t go as planned at first.

“After they turned me down, I returned to the development center and continued to play and work hard until Crystal Palace invited me to go on trial.”

“I played with them for a while, and teams like QPR and Everton were interested, but I had to accept Arsenal’s invitation for another trial.”

After the Finch Farm friendly, Everton midfielder sets Abdoulaye Doucoure a challenge: “They liked me, signed me up, and I’ve been here ever since!”

Robinson debuted for Arsenal’s under-12s in his first full season, and the precocious youngster has steadily progressed through the divisions since then.