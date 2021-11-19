Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues a warning to Liverpool, saying, “It’s not a coincidence.”

Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool’s quality is a major factor in his team’s dismal performance at Anfield.

The Gunners’ last Premier League away victory came at Liverpool in September 2012, when manager Arteta was in the visitors’ starting lineup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has thrashed the London club several times in recent years, including a 5-1 hammering in 2018. The Reds won 3-1 at Anfield last season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has outlined why his team has struggled to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years.

“I’m not sure [why we haven’t won there more], clearly the opponent’s caliber plays a huge role,” Arteta stated.

“It’s not a coincidence that we won at Stamford Bridge the same year that we did at Old Trafford for the first time in I don’t know how many years.

“I’ve been on both sides of the coin, winning and losing, and I understand why teams lose at Anfield, as well as the emotional mentality and preparation required to go there convinced and ensure that you’re ready to fight.

“First and foremost, you must believe that you will go there and defeat them.

“If someone doesn’t have that mindset, they shouldn’t put on the shirt and go to Anfield tomorrow. Then, as I said, you have to raise your individual game to its highest level, emotionally, physically, technically, and tactically, and you have to be able to suffer in the right moments, because there will be times when you will have to.

“And then you have to have very clear thoughts as a team about what you’re going to accomplish on the pitch to beat that team.”

Arteta’s team is in fine form ahead of Saturday’s match against Liverpool, and a win at Anfield would see them leapfrog the Reds in the rankings.

Liverpool will need to bounce back from their 25-match undefeated run, which came to an end against West Ham before the international break.