Arrested as a suspect in the murder of Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline.

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Avant, Clarence Avant’s wife.

The suspect, 29-year-old Aariel Maynor, was recognized by the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) on Thursday.

According to CNN, several surveillance recordings showed Maynor’s vehicle leaving the area where the victim was shot to death.

The BHPD also disclosed that on the same night that Jacqueline was killed, investigators responded to a second burglary complaint.

Maynor was found with a gunshot wound at the second crime scene, according to authorities. According to reports, the individual claimed he shot himself in the foot by accident. Officers also discovered evidence linking Maynor to the shooting at the Avant home, including the firearm used to murder Jacqueline.

Maynor is being treated in a hospital and will be booked into detention once doctors have cleared him. Authorities stated they have not yet interrogated Maynor because of his health at a press briefing following his detention.

During a robbery incident in her Beverly Hills home on Wednesday, Jacqueline was shot and died. According to police, their communications center received a phone call early in the morning about a shooting in the neighborhood. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot, but the suspects had vanished.

Jacqueline was still alive when paramedics arrived, but she died after being brought to a local hospital, according to police. Clarence, her husband, was not hurt in the incident.

Nicole Avant, Clarence and Jacqueline’s daughter, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. “The whole Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support, and profound condolences for Jacqueline Avant,” the Avant and Sarandos families said in a statement following the victim’s death. “Jacqueline was an incredible woman, wife, mother, and philanthropist who lived in Beverly Hills for 55 years and had a huge impact on the arts community. Her family, friends, and all of the individuals she assisted during her incredible life will miss her “Added the statement.