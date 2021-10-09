Arrest on ‘Mask Row,’ a plan to end rough sleeping, and a youngster who was’scared’ after a woman was harmed.

Here are the latest headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Armed cops arrested a man believed to be from Liverpool aboard the Eurostar.

After a train management accused the passenger of “wearing the improper type of mask,” the London bound train was forced to make an emergency stop in Lille.

Eurostar’s spokeswoman stated: “Face masks must be worn for the whole journey within the stations and on board, according to Eurostar’s regulations of carriage, and failing to comply may result in a refusal to travel.

A man with a Scouse accent protests his innocence with uniformed officers in a video published with The Washington Newsday.

The Government has announced that Liverpool would be one of the cities participating in a trial scheme aiming at abolishing rough sleeping by 2024.

The £16 million scheme will help homeless people who have been discharged from hospitals.

Patients who are homeless in hospitals are more than twice more likely to be readmitted to the hospital in an emergency, according to the government.

“A study of over 3,000 homeless patients discharged after an emergency admission from 78 hospitals between 2013 and 2016 found that nearly 2,000 were readmitted within a year, roughly twice the rate of those with houses to go to,” the article continues.

A man who illegally imported large amounts of cannabis from the United States has been sentenced to repay more than £73,000 of the money he earned.

The 42-year-old enlisted the help of members of his family and a number of vulnerable people in Ellesmere Port to distribute the enormous number of cannabis purchases he placed with his American source.

Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell said: “Holding was engaged in a sophisticated criminal business solely for the sake of profit.

“He exploited vulnerable individuals, including members of his own family, to further his wrongdoing, but he was the one who reaped the biggest rewards.”