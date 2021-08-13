Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth: In ‘Terminator 2′, the ex-governor earned $21,429 per word.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the highest-paid performers in the entertainment business during the height of his movie career before entering politics.

Schwarzenegger, now 74, rocketed to popularity in Hollywood in the 1980s after being cast as the titular cyborg assassin in the “Terminator” franchise.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was paid $75,000 for the first “Terminator” film, which went on to gross $80 million worldwide following its debut in 1984.

When Schwarzenegger returned for the sequel, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” in 1991, he received a significant pay raise.

Schwarzenegger received $15 million for his role in the sequel, in which he only said 700 words. According to Entertainment Weekly, this translates to $21,429 per word.

This was not, however, Schwarzenegger’s highest compensation, according to Celebrity Net Worth, who is currently worth an estimated $400 million.

Schwarzenegger’s highest-earning film was 1988’s “Twins,” in which he, co-star Danny Devito, and director Ivan Reitman agreed to take no direct pay in return for owning 40 percent of the film, or 13.33 percent apiece.

The risk paid off, as the film went on to become a box office smash, grossing more than $215 million worldwide.

Schwarzenegger is said to have made $35 million to $40 million from the picture, which would be roughly $70 million to $80 million today.

Schwarzenegger was also paid a lot of money for other movies, including $20 million for “Eraser” (1996) and “Jingle All The Way” (1996), and $25 million for “Batman & Robin” (1997), “The 6th Day” (2000), and “Collateral Damage” (2001). (2002).

He made roughly $35 million from “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” in 2003, thanks to a deal that paid him a guaranteed $29.25 million plus a 20% cut of total profits beyond $380 million.

A portion of the actor’s fortune came from his real estate interests, in addition to his movie revenues. After flipping multiple houses at the age of 25, Schwarzenegger had already become a real estate mogul. The star’s current portfolio is valued at roughly $100 million and consists largely of commercial properties in southern California.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger made waves recently after he slammed COVID-19 disinformation and people who did not wear masks.

"There is a virus here," Schwarzenegger remarked in a Wednesday interview with CNN's Bianna Golodryga. "People die from it, and the only way to avoid it is to get vaccinated."