Arnas Fedaravicius (Sihtric) just shared an epic image with these two actors from “The Last Kingdom.”

Many fans of The Last Kingdom are certainly aware that season 5 of the show is now under production in Hungary. Despite the fact that Season 5 will be the show’s final season, fans will have one more season to look forward to before it’s all done. Recently, performers from the show have been posting photos of themselves with other actors. Arnas Fedaravicius, who portrays Sihtric on the program, recently shared an epic photo with two other cast members.

Season 5 of ‘The Last Kingdom’ is set to be the final season, but it’s already in the works.

Season 5, which will be the final season, will conclude the popular story of Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), son of Uhtred.

Season 5 will be the series’ final season, according to Deadline, which confirmed the news with Netflix and Carnival Films.

The time has come for a reckoning… It’s been confirmed! We’re all back on set for #TheLastKingdom #Season5.

Thank you all so much for your continuous support, and we’ll see you soon with more great material! llAvG0wptK (https://twitter.com/llAvG0wptK)

April 30, 2021 — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom)

Fans React to the Death That Changes Everything in ‘The Last Kingdom’

Fans were later treated to a video uploaded on the official social media accounts indicating that the program is in production on the same day that the announcement of season 5 being the final season was published. Dreymon, who plays Uhtred, made the announcement while dressed as the character. Fedaravicius and other fan favorites might also be seen in the video.

The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories series of novels. According to Radio Times, the final season will be based on novels 9 and 10 named “Warriors of the Storm” and “The Flame Bearer.” It will be ten episodes long, and fans will be able to watch it later this year or in early 2022.

Arnas Fedaravicius (Sihtric) uploaded an incredible photo with these two actors… data-instgrm-captioned blockquote class=“instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned blockquote class=“instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned blockquote class=“instagram-media” data-instgrm-caption This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.