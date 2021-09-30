ARMY Members Rush To Buy Expensive Wine After BTS’ V Posts Selfie With It.

V of BTS shared a selfie with a bottle of wine on Wednesday, which, as expected, sent his fans into a frenzy as they competed to buy the pricey drink online.

V, alias Kim Taehyung, posted the photo to his Twitter account, and it quickly went viral, with over two million likes. It was V’s first tweet since the beginning of the year. According to Koreaboo, the hashtag “Kim Taehyung” was trending on Twitter within minutes.

Despite the fact that the post was written in Korean, a fan translated it into English.

According to Twitter user @choi bts2, the message stated, “I went inside (checked out) my photo gallery but I don’t recall why I have this photo @bts tweet.”

While some fans were content to simply see their idol’s portrait, others chose to go above and beyond by attempting to obtain the bottle of wine V was seen drinking in the photo.

Fans rushed to Google to find out how much The Château Margaux (Premier Grand Cru Classé) 2001 cost. Its pricing quickly rose to the top of Google’s most popular searches.

“[INFO] Six minutes after Kim Taehyung’s Twitter update, Google Trends revealed that five search terms relating to the Château Margaux wine were trending. A fan wrote, “Margaux wine pricing was one of the most searched topics on Google.”

According to Vivino, an online wine retailer, the 2001 Château Margaux prices between $939 and $2350 in the United States. However, according to wine searcher, the wine is hard to come by and is primarily purchased through auctions.

But that didn’t stop the men of the ARMY from attempting. Because the original wine is scarce and expensive, aficionados opted for the 1992 Château Margaux, which costs $1055.79.

The wine was sold out on many websites due to the uproar.

One admirer tweeted, “The wine went sold out in 5 minutes…. thats the quickest record ever It the wine store had..Kim Taehyung’spower.”

In November and December, BTS will perform four concerts in Los Angeles. The “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” performances will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2.