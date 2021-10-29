ARMY Expresses Concern On Twitter As ‘Run BTS’ Rumored To Take A 2-Year Break.

The South Korean variety show “Run BTS,” starring BTS, is said to be taking a two-year break, and the group’s fans, known as ARMY, are not happy about it.

The show’s third season finale, episode 156, aired on Oct. 12 and featured the septet reminiscing about the show’s early days, when it initially aired in 2015. The episode, titled “Finale (Part 2),” saw the pop superstar taking part in a variety of tasks from the show’s history, including the iconic “Photo Zone” game, in which they competed in generating poses based on keywords provided by the crew.

However, the ARMY was taken aback when a newly leaked behind-the-scenes film of the show hinted at the beloved show taking a lengthier pause than expected.

“Run BTS after a two-year hiatus??? “Oh my God, I’m going to cry,” tweeted user @nyamjinluv.

RM, J-Hope, Suga, and Jungkook are shown in the video brainstorming ideas for a future “Run BTS” episode.

“I want something like Episode 1 with the white backdrop,” Suga said during the conversation.

Namjoon, alias RM, jumped in, saying he’ll reintroduce himself as “RM, 30,” while Jungkook would be 27.

Suga added, “Let’s start with that,” to which Jungkook promptly responded, “We’ll start out exactly the same.”

RM added, “We’ll even wear the same clothing.”

While some fans were disappointed by the supposed breakup, others expressed excitement for the show’s future episodes.

“It’s been two years since I’ve seen Run BTS. “It’s worse than losing their life,” wrote user @Jeonkarthi.

Twitter user @chimggugie, on the other hand, expressed delight at the news.

“I’m overjoyed that RUN BTS has become a source of therapy for me.” With their tight schedule, BTS put up the most effort and never failed to excite us. RUN BTS is coming back after a long hiatus! Thank you very much, and we’ll be waiting for you!” stated the tweet.

“Run BTS” took a year off after the first season finished in 2016, then returned in 2017 for its second season. In the past, “Run BTS” took short hiatuses to focus on their music and another reality show, “In The Soop.” The show’s founders stated earlier this month that the variety show would be taking a sabbatical, but no date has been set for its return.