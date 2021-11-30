Arlene Dahl, Actress And Beauty Mogul, Has Passed Away At The Age Of 96.

Arlene Dahl, the actress-turned-beauty businesswoman, died at the age of 96. Lorenzo Lamas, one of her sons, confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday with a moving tribute.

Dahl, who was most known for his role in the 1959 film “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” died on Monday in New York. Marc Rosen, her sixth husband, her sons Lorenzo and Rounsevelle Andreas Schaum, daughter Carole Holmes McCarthy, and her grandkids and great-grandchildren are all survivors.

Dahl was recognized as “the biggest constructive impact” on Lorenzo’s life in his tribute to his mother.

“As she negotiated the hurdles she faced, I will recall her laughter, pleasure, and dignity. She never said anything negative about anyone “he penned

“At times, her willingness to forgive left me stunned. She was genuinely a force of nature, and as we became closer in adulthood, I came to rely on her more and more as a life counselor and someone I knew who lived and loved to the fullest “He went on to say more.

Lorenzo also expressed his sorrow to Dahl’s wife, Rosen, whom he married in 1984.

“My heartfelt condolences to her loving husband @marcrosennyc, who has made her life so great and joyful for the past 37 years,” he wrote.

Dahl began her acting career in the late 1940s in Hollywood. “The Bride Goes Wild,” “Reign of Terror,” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” in which she co-starred with James Mason, are among her film credits. She also starred in Fernando Lamas’ films “Sangaree” and “Diamond Run,” both released in 1953. They finally started dating and married in 1954.

Dahl began her career as a beauty columnist and launched her own lingerie and cosmetics company, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s. She subsequently turned away from the spotlight to focus on her profession as a Sears, Roebuck & Co. advertising executive and the CEO of her own perfume firm.

Dahl resurrected her acting career by appearing in guest roles on shows such as “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” “Fantasy Island,” and “The Love Boat.”

In the mid-1980s, she also appeared in the soap operas “All My Children” and “One Life to Live.”