Arissa Hill Responds to Castmates Calling Her a “Witch” at the Reunion of “The Challenge”

The others discussed the season, especially Arissa Hill’s spectacular exit, during The Challenge: All-Stars reunion. They even discussed living with her, stating that they thought she was a “witch.” Arissa, who was unable to attend the reunion, responded to their comments with a series of tweets.

Arissa Hill has stepped down from ‘The Challenge: All Stars.’

Over 15 years later, Arissa Hill, a finalist on The Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2, returned for the spinoff All-Stars. The contestants paired up for a daily assignment on the fourth episode to see who would win the lifesaver or face elimination.

Beth Stolarczyk was the leader of the losing team, and she was pitted against Katie Cooley, who volunteered after her fear of water prevented her from finishing the task.

Why Arissa Hill Doesn’t Regret Her Time on ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

However, the winner of the Life Saver, Mark Long, shielded his long-time friend from elimination. Despite his vow to Arissa that he would not throw her into the Arena, the group was forced to pick Katie’s replacement on the spot.

Because Beth stated that she wanted to compete against Arissa, the majority of the audience voted her in, surprising the Battle of the Sexes 2 finalist. As a result, Arissa dropped out of the tournament, giving Beth the victory.

During the reunion, the other players discussed her, believing she was a “witch.”

In a Twitter thread after the episode aired, the two-time competitor discussed her choice to leave. She explained that she had a severe gluten allergy and that “cross-contamination” in the house had caused her to break out in agonizing rashes.

Arissa also claimed that others ate her diet-specific food without her permission and that one of her only allies, Alton Williams, had betrayed her.