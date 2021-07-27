Ariana Grande Shares ‘The Voice’ Promo Behind-The-Scenes Photos: ‘An Emotional Wreck’

On Monday, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photographs from the Season 21 promo shoot for “The Voice.” The whole trailer will be available on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old musician is seen in the first photo posing for the camera while sitting on a half-moon construction. This appears to be her entrance shot.

Grande released a video of herself glammed up on the sets of “The Voice” promo in the second slide. It also features her co-judges John Legend and Blake Shelton. All three judges may be seen in front of a green screen on the third slide.

The fourth image depicted Shelton and Grande taking a selfie, while the last slide displayed Grande alone. Legend reacted positively to the post.

“Hello and yelling!!!!!” In the caption, Grande wrote: “Can’t wait for everyone to see our first promo for @nbcthevoice season 21 tomorrow!!! It’s the most outrageous and entertaining. I admire these people so intensely that I’m already in tears thinking about saying goodbye to them on the day of the finale, even though nothing has happened or broadcast yet.”

“However, yes! tomorrow is the day! The very first commercial. I adore these folks, this group, and my TEAM, OH MY GOD, as well as everything else about this. I’m at a loss for words. “However, I can’t wait to get started,” she ended.

Grande will be a judge for the first time on the singing competition. As a replacement for Nick Jonas, she will serve on the judging panel. In June, the singer began filming for the show. “Ariana was really fun and sweet,” a source told E! News at the time.

The source told the magazine, “She was mingling with the fans a lot and having the nicest moments on and off camera with the coaches.” “She was also really kind to everyone from the production staff that approached her. Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were conversing about selfies. It was adorable.”

A selfie of Shelton and Grande was also uploaded on the official Twitter account of “The Voice.”

Last month, Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony.

The new season of “The Voice” will air on NBC on September 20.