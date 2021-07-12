Ariana Grande Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her Amsterdam Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande gave fans a sneak peek inside her honeymoon in the Netherlands with Dalton Gomez. On Sunday, the singer shared photographs of the couple in Amsterdam, where they celebrated their marriage after a surprise wedding in May.

One of the photographs she shared showed them sat in a massive pair of wooden clogs, a typical photo op for visitors to the area. In the shot, Dalton is dressed in a jacket and a mask, while Grande is dressed in a sweater, mask, and her distinctive ponytail and stares fondly at him.

The couple’s trip around the countryside was documented in the photo-sharing app, which included images of plants and animals. Grande used the snail and waffle emojis in her caption, which are both connected with Amsterdam.

Aside from the photographs, the “7 Rings” singer also shared footage from a jazz club and a video of cows grazing in a field on her Instagram story. The footage appears to have been taken from a moving train in the Netherlands.

In May, Grande married Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate salesperson, in her Montecito, California home. The wedding ceremony was small and modest, with only about 20 close friends and family members in attendance. The couple began dating in January 2020 and were engaged in December of the same year.

The newlywed pair stepped out for supper at a Los Angeles restaurant last month, making their first public appearance since their wedding. Witnesses said the pair was at the Hotel Bel-Air to eat some bread with some pals, according to E! News. During their date, the couple apparently did not appear to mind displaying their public displays of affection.

“Throughout the dinner, Ari and Dalton were really thrilled and were snuggling tight the entire time,” a source told E! News. “You could tell they were head over heels in love, and she was overjoyed. “Ari indicated that she was looking forward to finally getting married,” the person continued.