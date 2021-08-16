Ariana Grande Reveals “Biggest Competition’ Due To Favoritism From Contestants On ‘The Voice’ 2021: Ariana Grande Reveals ‘Biggest Competition’ Due To Favoritism From Contestants On ‘The Voice’ 2021: Ariana Grande Reveals ‘

When Season 21 of “The Voice” debuts, viewers will be treated to a singing competition packed of surprises and drama. Ariana Grande’s first appearance on the judge’s panel, as well as her own self-doubts as she assembles a team to compete against professional coaches, will be featured in the series.

With “E! News: Daily Pop” on Monday, Grande joked about her anxieties about being a novice to the competition and what it’s like working with this season’s judges, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

When it comes to contestants, Grande has discovered that she and EGOT winner Legend share similar interests. When it comes to choosing a coach, however, she has discovered that aspiring singers like to choose Legend.

Legend is Grande’s “greatest competition” on “The Voice,” according to Grande, because of the continual battle over contestants.

“Everyone chooses John, and I don’t blame them,” she remarked. “It aches a much. But, as I’ve stated before, everything occurs for a reason, and I’m a huge fan of Team Ariana.”

Despite the fact that the NBC show is a competition, Grande expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the judges on the 2021 panel. “Being a member of ‘The Voice’ has been so fantastic so far,” she remarked.

“I adore everyone’s positive spirit. Working with Kelly, John, and Blake has been quite educational, and I’m learning a lot. You see it on TV and think to yourself, “OK, I’m going in there, and it’ll be easy whatever.” But it’s quite difficult. They’ve been doing it for a long time and are really good at it.”

When she invites her Battle Round advisor Kristin Chenoweth, though, Grande may have a secret weapon on her side. The Tony Award winner will be on hand to assist hopefuls in their quest for triumph.

Every coach, unfortunately for Grande, will have a special advisor. Clarkson announced on Monday that country musician Jason Aldean will be assisting Team Kelly this season.

Season 21 of “The Voice” will premiere on NBC on Monday, September 20.