Ariana Grande Received a Restraining Order Against a Stalker Who Attempted to Murder Her and Harassed Her.

Ariana Grande was awarded a five-year restraining order against a guy who tormented her house and threatened her life on many occasions.

Judge Reginald of the Los Angeles County Superior Court granted the injunction until 2026.

Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, will be barred from approaching Grande within a specified distance due to legal ramifications.

“Mr. Brown has been visiting to my house on a regular basis for over six months, and it worries me. I’m particularly worried since Mr. Brown has been coming to my house every day recently, threatening violence, and bringing a weapon with him “In her statement to the court, Grande claimed.

“I am concerned for my own and my family’s safety as a result of his threats. Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and attempt to physically injure or murder me or members of my family until a restraining order is obtained.” Brown allegedly showed up at Grande’s house with a knife and was making threats outside her home on Sept. 11; during this visit, he warned her security guard, “I’ll f—-ing kill you and her,” according to Grande. When the cops arrived, Brown attempted to flee the scene. According to Detective Peter Doomanis of the Los Angeles Police Department, he was later detained and put into custody.

“During Mr. Brown’s pat-down search, LAPD officers discovered a knife in Mr. Brown’s front pant pocket,” Doomanis stated.

According to Grande’s manager, Brown had been to Grande’s residence nearly every day for around three weeks before he was detained.

Grande, who is 28 years old, is regarded as one of the best pop vocalists in the world.

