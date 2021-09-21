Ariana Grande Recalls Living In A Los Angeles Hotel At 14 Years Old While Auditioning For “Victorious” Ariana Grande Recalls Living In A Los Angeles Hotel At 14 Years Old While Auditioning For “Victorious”

Ariana Grande slept in a hotel in Los Angeles while waiting for a callback to a Nickelodeon show before making her television debut.

The “Stuck With You” singer, who was only 14 at the time, had great dreams of becoming a Hollywood star, but she was both “nervous” and “excited” as she awaited her audition for the Nickelodeon show “Victorious.”

“I was in my early twenties. I was 14 years old at the time, but I had never been here before my callback. ‘Accomplish you think you can really do this?’ my mother asked. We’ll find a spot. Do you think we should get an apartment?’ They kept us waiting for a long time,” Grande said on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which was dedicated to “I Love L.A.” week.

“There was a considerable period of time between callbacks, and we were staying at a hotel….” ‘I hope so, I have no idea,’ I said. Then thank God for that, because what if I didn’t get it? She went on to say, ‘We have this lease for the next six months,’ and she proceeded.

Grande was allowed to display her singing talent during a “Give It Up” duet with Elizabeth Gillies in the first season of “Victorious,” according to Billboard.

The song was included on the first soundtrack for the program, “Victorious: Music From The Hit TV Show,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Grande also discussed the writing process for the song “Met Him Last Night,” which she and producer Tommy Brown created for Demi Lovato, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“It came about one night while I was writing with Tommy Brown, who produces a lot of my music. We compose together all the time, and we were just having a nice session that night, and the minute we started, I was like, ‘Oh Demi Lovato needs to sing this,'” Grande remarked.

Lovato’s latest album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over,” which was released in April, includes the song “Met Him Last Night.”

After a little coaxing from Lovato, the song became a duet between Lovato and Grande, who added her vocals to the track.