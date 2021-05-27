Ariana Grande planned her Vera Wang wedding gown years before she met Dalton Gomez.

Long before she went down the aisle, Ariana Grande was planning her wedding.

Earlier this month, the singer married Dalton Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate salesman, in a private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California. The specifics of their wedding were first kept under wraps.

On May 26, however, that all changed when Vogue released images from the couple’s wedding. The magazine also disclosed a surprise tidbit about Grande’s traditional wedding look: she signed a “pact” with designer Vera Wang over her gown years before she met her new husband.

With her wedding gown, Ariana Grande inspired Audrey Hepburn.

Grande married Gomez in their Montecito estate on May 15.

The wedding was described as “intimate” by media outlets, as only close relatives and friends were present for the couple’s nuptials.

A source told Individuals at the time, “It was smaller and intimate – less than 20 people.” “There was such joy and love in the room. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Despite insiders confirming the couple’s nuptials, neither Grande nor Gomez have made an official announcement.

The “Positions” singer, on the other hand, recently offered her fans an inside glimpse at her and Gomez’s private wedding ceremony by sharing images from the event.

Grande shared a series of photos from her wedding day with Gomez on May 26, including one of the two of them surrounded by rows of white church candles and shimmering streamers that adorned their home.

The singer’s gorgeous bridal gown is on full display in another snap. The gown was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s attire in the film Funny Face, according to Vogue magazine.

Though Grande's silk, strapless gown was similar to Hepburn's, it wasn't the identical one because it featured an architectural bust line.