Ariana Grande Has Confirmed Her Role As Glinda The Good Witch In The Musical “Wicked.”

In Jon M. Chu’s upcoming musical film adaption of “Wicked,” Ariana Grande has been cast as Glinda the Good Witch.

The singer stated on Thursday that she will play Glinda against Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the upcoming film.

“Thank goodness,” Grande wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her Zoom call with her co-star and director.

She also posted a photo of the flowers Erivo sent her, along with a note that read, “‘Pink goes well with green.'” Congratulations, Miss A; the part was tailor-made for you, and I’m excited to embark on this musical adventure with you.” In exchange, Erivo received a bunch of white and green flowers from the “Thank U, Next” singer. “Dear Cynthia, to say I’m honored is an understatement. I’m looking forward to hugging you. In her note, she added, “See you in Oz.”

Erivo also shared the wonderful news on her Instagram page, posting the identical quote she wrote to her co-star. Anthony Ramos, who reacted with a line of fire emojis, was among her Broadway friends who congratulated her on her post.

Grande’s mother, meanwhile, raved over her daughter’s new accomplishment, writing on her Instagram post, “Bursting with pride!!!!!!” “Thank God,” she says. Several other celebrities, including Amanda Seyfried, had fought for the roles of the warring witches in the popular tale before Grande and Erivo were cast.

During an interview with Variety’s Award Circuit podcast in April, Seyfried said that she auditioned for the role by sending Chu a recording of herself singing the song “Popular.” “I’ve never been more ready to hit those notes,” she tweeted at the time, before going on to say Samantha Barks was her pick for Elphaba.

“No one else compares to Samantha Barks,” she wrote. “Samantha is my No. 1,” she continued, “I mean, I don’t think there’s a better singer in the world.”

Seyfriend also revealed that Anna Kendrick was her second choice for the part, though Anne Hathaway may also be a good fit. “It was also Anne Hathaway at one point.” “It’s evident that she’s Elphaba,” she wrote.