Ariana Grande Explains Her Supposed Role In Kanye West’s “Donda” Album.

Ariana Grande has clarified rumors that she will be on Kanye West’s “Donda” album. The singer came to Twitter on Sunday to disclose that the voice people assumed was hers was actually Stalone’s.

On August 29, West surprised fans by releasing his tenth studio album, which features a slew of well-known artists such as Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti. Despite the singer not being identified as a feature on the song’s Spotify release, fans caught up on a familiar voice in the title track and assumed it was Grande.

The female voice harmonizing on the lyric “Forever, forever, no” at the start of the song almost precisely mimicked Grande’s falsetto vocals, leading fans to believe she had contributed her falsetto vocals to the album. But, when word of her alleged involvement in “Donda” spread over the internet, Grande took to Instagram to straighten things up and give credit where credit is due.

Grande responded on her Instagram Stories, “You sound amazing,” complimenting the Grammy-winning indie singer and refuting rumors that she was included in the album, sharing a post from Stalone’s Instagram advertising “Donda.”

Stalone also confirmed her involvement in the album on Instagram the same day, posting a snapshot of herself recording in a studio. “Vocals under MB stadium in #atl before #DONDA 2 kicks off. The entire album is a work of art. “I’m very grateful,” she wrote in the description of her Instagram image.

Given their history, Grande’s collaboration with West would have come as a surprise to their fans. In 2018, West and Drake spat barbs on Twitter, prompting the female singer to respond with a tweet. Grande requested West and Drake to “just behave” and let “we females shine” later that evening because she and Miley Cyrus were going to release new songs.

“I know Ariana meant no malice when she said it, but I don’t enjoy even the slightest degree of little remark from someone I know loves and respects me,” West said in response to Grande. “All of this nonsense has had a toll on my mental health, so @ArianaGrande, you know I love you, but don’t use me or this time to market a song until you’re ready to genuinely make sure everyone’s ok.”

“With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything,” Grande responded to West’s tweet. Period.”