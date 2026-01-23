Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey Set to Reunite for ‘Sunday In The Park With George’ in 2027

After captivating audiences with their performances in the film adaptation of *Wicked*, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are preparing for another star-studded collaboration in the stage revival of *Sunday In The Park With George*. The musical will take center stage at London’s Barbican Theatre in 2027, with tickets set to go on sale in May 2026.

Musical Revival to Debut at the Barbican in 2027

The highly anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed musical is bringing together the former *Wicked* co-stars once again. Grande, 32, and Bailey, 37, will join forces in this new iteration of *Sunday In The Park With George*, a musical that explores the life of French painter Georges Seurat. Their return to the stage comes after the global success of *Wicked*, in which Grande’s portrayal of Glinda earned her an Oscar nomination.

The *Sunday In The Park With George* revival will be directed by Marianne Elliott, an Olivier Award winner, and produced by Empire Street Productions. The show, originally created by Sondheim and James Lapine, debuted on Broadway in 1984 and tells the story of Seurat’s journey to complete his iconic painting, *A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte*, all while navigating personal and artistic challenges.

While specific details of the roles Grande and Bailey will play have not been revealed, fans of both actors are eagerly awaiting news. The pair teased the announcement on Instagram by posting a photo of themselves in front of Seurat’s famous painting, accompanied by a quote from the musical: “All it has to be is good.”

The upcoming show marks an exciting return to the West End for Bailey, who starred in the gender-swapped *Company* revival and received an Olivier Award in 2019. For Grande, whose music career has been a string of successes since her debut album *Yours Truly* in 2013, the stage will provide another thrilling challenge after her film successes.