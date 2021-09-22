Ariana Grande Acknowledges That She Has “Breached Every Rule” In Her “The Voice” Contract.

Ariana Grande has joined the ranks of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton as the newest coach on “The Voice,” and she isn’t playing by the rules.

When she appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson” show on Monday, the Grammy-winning singer acknowledged to breaking “every clause in her contract.”

Clarkson gushed about her staff and stated she adores all of the contestants while speaking with her.

“I just love seeing the talent on the program and getting to know and work with these artists; it’s just a really unique experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and accomplished in our lives with these artists who are just trying to do the same thing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be able to share that with others. It’s fascinating to be in that position,” she explained.

The vocalist of “Seven Rings” went on to admit that she had disobeyed several of her contract’s conditions.

Grande admitted, “I’m fascinated with my team.” “I communicate with them on a regular basis. Every rule in my contract has been broken. I’m DM-ing [my teammates]. ‘You’re not supposed to do that,’ they say. And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry!’

Her contract states that she is not allowed to do so until the live rounds begin.

Clarkson went on to say that the first-year coach is constantly “sending goodies to the hotel” for her troops. Grande’s sense of humor was also praised by her.

The host described Grande as “very witty and incredibly quick-witted.”

Clarkson then informed Grande, “I had no idea this about you.”

“I knew you were talented, I knew you’d make a wonderful coach, I knew all those things, but I had no idea you were so amusing since we never actually hung out.”

The host said, “We only see you perform.” “However, you’re a hoot. And I found it fascinating since generally it is coaches who come on… a moment to get acclimated to being unrestricted in their speech and personality You were like, ‘I’m here,’ on the second or third day of the [blind auditions]. It was fantastic.”

Grande stated that it was “a little nerve-wracking” to join the program at first, but that her fellow coaches made her “feel very comfortable.”

She said, “[They] are the kindest folks I’ve encountered throughout this whole affair.” “Like, the most enjoyable experience I’ve ever had. You were the one who made me. Brief News from Washington Newsday.