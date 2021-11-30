Ari Lennox was arrested in Amsterdam for ‘disturbance,’ and the R&B singer claims she was singled out because of her race.

Ari Lennox was arrested for “disturbing public order” at Amsterdam Airport.

The “Pressure” singer, on the other hand, claimed she was merely reacting to a woman who was racially profiling her.

On Monday, Lennox came to Twitter to explain that she had a run-in with Dutch officials, stating that she was singled out because of her skin tone.

In a tweet, she said, “I’m getting arrested in Amsterdam for replying to a woman racially profiling me.”

“F—k Amsterdam security,” she had previously tweeted. They despise people of color.” “I just want to go home,” she added in another tweet. “I’m never going out of my house again.” The event occurred just hours after she performed her single “Pressure” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, where she also performed “Unloyal” with Summer Walker. In a statement to ABC, Schipol Airport officials acknowledged that Lennox was detained for allegedly “disturbing public order while under the influence of alcohol.” The “Shea Butter Baby” was also arrested for allegedly threatening airline employees and airport security.

“Our team discovered a woman who was full of emotions and wouldn’t settle down,” said Robert van Kapel, a police spokesman. “It was for this reason that she had to be brought into custody.” He also confirmed that the singer had been arrested for “public intoxication and hostile behavior” against a police officer, but said it was unknown how long she would be held while the investigation was ongoing.

Lennox, who was born Courtney Shanada Salter, is most known for her 2019 album “Shea Butter Baby.” In the same year, she was nominated for a Grammy for her contribution to the Dreamville compilation album “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” for which she received a nomination for Best Rap Album. The singer confirmed her acting debut on Saturday in Paramount’s reboot of the iconic sports-based drama-comedy series “The Game.” “This is my acting debut… “Make sure to tune in to @paramountplus for #TheGame,” she tweeted at the time.

In a one-minute clip from the show, Lennox performs her latest song, “Pressure,” while Adriyan Rae and Analisa Velez debate how to “make an impression” on the 30-year-old actress.